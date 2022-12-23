Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,910 shares of company stock valued at $27,972,566 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 120,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,123. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.