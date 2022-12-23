Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.41

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 20799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAXPY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

