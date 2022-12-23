Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $16.29 million and $3,343.28 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

