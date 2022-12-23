Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 35,109 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of Tetra Tech worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.95. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

