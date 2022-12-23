Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 58,018 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,543. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

