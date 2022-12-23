Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $59.05. 25,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,176. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.