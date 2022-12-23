Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $89.32 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.67% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $89,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $176.89. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,299. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.40.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

