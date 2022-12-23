Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $85,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average is $342.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

