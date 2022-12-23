Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

