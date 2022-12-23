Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1,275.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,524 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

