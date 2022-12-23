Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.