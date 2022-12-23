Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 16.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after buying an additional 618,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.94 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

