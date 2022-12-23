Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

