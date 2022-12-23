Scout Investments Inc. Buys 15,508 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.48. 16,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.