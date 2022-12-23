Scout Investments Inc. Has $24.50 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,970 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

