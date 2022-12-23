Scout Investments Inc. Has $40.67 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 27,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

