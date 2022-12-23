Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of FOX worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX Company Profile

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.