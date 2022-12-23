Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 555,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,633,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of onsemi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,430. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

