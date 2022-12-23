Scout Investments Inc. Sells 114,171 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,171 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of AXIS Capital worth $53,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

