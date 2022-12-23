Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,746 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of Darling Ingredients worth $49,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 110.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.