Scout Investments Inc. Sells 70,078 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,078 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of Evergy worth $75,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

