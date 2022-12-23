Secret Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $7,760.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00115340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00196757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053566 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00613934 USD and is up 22.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,980.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.