Security National Bank Acquires 7,469 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.16. 14,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,642. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.