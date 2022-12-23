Security National Bank Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,158. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

