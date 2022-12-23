Security National Bank Invests $303,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 1,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.