Security National Bank Takes $3.99 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $8,036,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

