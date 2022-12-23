ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $380.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.78, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

