Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 610 ($7.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 481.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 504.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,658.06.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

A.G. BARR Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

(Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.