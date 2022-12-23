Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.71. 7,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,737. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.