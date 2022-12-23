Siacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $127.42 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00390134 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021938 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00839874 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097370 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00606794 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00265513 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,827,592,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
