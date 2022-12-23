Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.57

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €110.57 ($117.63) and traded as high as €128.02 ($136.19). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €127.78 ($135.94), with a volume of 1,063,824 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.70.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.