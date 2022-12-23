SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.68). Approximately 680,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,163,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.66).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.20.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SigmaRoc

In related news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($32,069.97).

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.