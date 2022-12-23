Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 1,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 39,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

