Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 1,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 39,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.
Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.