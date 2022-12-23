SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 913 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

