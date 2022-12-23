SimpliFi Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 9.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $64.07 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73.

