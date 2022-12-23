SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0491 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $56.31 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00228205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04855063 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,362,472.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

