SingularityNET Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $56.31 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00228205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04855063 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,362,472.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

