SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.36 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and $1.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014177 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00227403 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04855063 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,362,472.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.