SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) COO Andrew Gere Sells 830 Shares of Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $81.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

