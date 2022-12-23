Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 28,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 108,731 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Slam Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Slam by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 576,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Slam by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 2,639.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 56,746 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.