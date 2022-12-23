Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Major Shareholder Sells $301,860.00 in Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $301,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,229,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SMFL stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Smart for Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smart for Life in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

