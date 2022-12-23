SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

