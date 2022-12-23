Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €27.00 ($28.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.55) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

