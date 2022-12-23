Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 83,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,386,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

