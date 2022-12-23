Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average daily volume of 3,993 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,180. Sonos has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Sonos by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Sonos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

