SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

