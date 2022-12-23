SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,804. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

