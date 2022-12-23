SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,911 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

SPAB opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.73.

