SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Shares Acquired by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 170.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

