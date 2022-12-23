Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $85.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

